Recounts in two Iowa counties after delayed vote tallies

Two Iowa counties have still not reported all their election results to the secretary of state’s office.

Some of the delayed vote tallies are from six precincts in Warren County, where Indianola is the county seat. In Des Moines County, where Burlington is the county seat, absentee ballot results did not match the number processed. Secretary of State Paul Pate says both county auditors should have emergency meetings with their boards of Supervisors, so the county boards can authorize administrative recounts.

Election officials in Linn County — the second largest county in Iowa — had problems uploading all the spreadsheets of their vote tallies, but by 1 a.m. all Linn County results were publicly reported.