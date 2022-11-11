Deere announces partnership program with Army Reserve

Iowa’s largest manufacturing employer is using this Veterans Day to announce a new partnership targeting those who’ve served.

Quad Cities-based Deere & Company signed an agreement with the U.S. Army Reserve Private Public Partnership Office. Deere says it will help service members and their families access career opportunities as they transition to civilian life. A news release says the agreement enables Deere to provide active-duty soldiers, who are transitioning into the Reserves, meaningful education and skills that will make them top candidates for future potential employment.

The new agreement builds upon the Department of Defense’s “SkillBridge” program, which helps to place active-duty military members in civilian jobs during their final six months of military service.

A labor department report says U.S. Army Reserve members are facing unemployment rates two to three times the national average.