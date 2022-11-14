Webster County officer under investigation by DCI

Webster County Detective is on administrative leave and is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations.

According to a letter issued to defense attorneys by the Webster County Attorney’s Office the DCI is investigating Webster County Detective Tom Steck. According to the letter, search warrants related to an investigation on Detective Tom Steck were conducted on Wednesday November 9th and he was placed on administrative leave from the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.

The letter states that Detective Steck is currently the subject of a criminal investigation, and not other details were given.

(By Brooke Bickford, KFVD, Fort Dodge)