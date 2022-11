The corn harvest is heading down the final stretch.

The U.S.D.A. report finds 95% of the corn had been combined by Sunday. That is 8 days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the average.

Farmers in northeast and south-central Iowa have the most work left — with more than 10 percent of their corn still in the fields.

The report found the soybean harvest was virtually complete at 97% two weeks ago.