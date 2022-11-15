Holstein man accused of murdering his brother

A northwest Iowa man is charged with murder in the stabbing death of his older brother.

According to the Ida County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 7:30 on Sunday night, the communications center received a 911 call of a fight in progress on Main Street in Galva. Officers discovered 26-year-old Eduardo Diaz III of Holstein lying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, 24-year-old Jesus Diaz of Galva, allegedly stabbed Eduardo multiple times in the chest and abdomen. Jesus also allegedly assaulted a witness in the area. He was reportedly covered in blood when he was arrested. Authorities discovered a bloody knife in the back seat of Jesus’ vehicle.

Jesus Diaz was booked into the Ida County Jail. Sheriff Wade Harriman says it is unknown at this time what led to the stabbing. The investigation is continuing.

(By Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)