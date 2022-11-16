Grassley, Ernst split votes on bill to federally recognize same-sex marriages

Iowa’s U.S. Senators have split their votes on legislation that would protect marriage rights for same-sex and interracial couples.

The bill would grant federal recognition of same-sex and interracial marriages. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley voted against allowing the Senate to consider the bill. Grassley said he opposes the bill on religious liberty grounds, but also believes it’s unnecessary.

Senator Joni Ernst was among a dozen Republicans who voted to let the bill advance. It’s likely the U.S. Senate will approve the bill in the next two weeks.

The U.S. House passed a similar bill after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that opinions on same-sex marriage and the right to contraception were based on the same legal grounds as Roe v Wade — the 1973 abortion decision the court overturned this summer.