Today’s the day to kick the smoking habit

Iowans who smoke cigarettes are being encouraged to quit — just for today.

As part of the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout, it’s hoped if smokers can kick the habit for one day, they can make the change permanent. Studies show the average smoker has to try seven times before they quit smoking for good.

State health officials say about 17% of Iowa adults smoke and 10% of high school students. Anti-smoking advocates are calling for Iowa lawmakers to raise taxes on cigarettes in January. The taxes are now $1.36 per pack in Iowa. That’s 45 cents below the national average and $4 below New York’s taxes.

For free help stopping smoking, call the Quitline at 800-QUIT-NOW.