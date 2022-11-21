Man charged after woman injured in Taylor County fire

One person was hurt and another was arrested after a house fire Sunday in southern Iowa.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call regarding a house fire located at 1871 Orange Avenue in Bedford. Authorities say a female occupant had exited the home but suffered serious injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says she was treated by Taylor County EMS before being airlifted to a burn center.

After beginning an investigation into the origin, authorities say deputies believed the fire was a result of arson and later charged 68-year-old Ellis Houk of Kellerton with first-degree arson. The Sheriff’s Office says Houk was located and is being held in Texas awaiting extradition to Taylor County on a no bond warrant.

Additional charges are pending the result of an investigation.

(By Ethan Hewett, KMA, Shenandoah)