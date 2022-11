UNI guard Nate Heise will be out 4-6 weeks following a hand injury sustained during practice.

Heise, a native of Lake City, Minn. and graduate of Lincoln High School, has averaged 12 points per game this season for the Panthers, as well as 3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest.

UNI returns to action at 11:30 a.m. today when it faces San Francisco in its first game at the NABC Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas