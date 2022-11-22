Algona convenience store clerk charged with lottery-related theft

A northern Iowa woman is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of lottery related theft.

According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver of Wesley Friday afternoon on nine counts of lottery forgery/theft. Each charge is a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of third degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Online court records show that the Algona Police Department filed the criminal complaints on Thursday and Gruver allegedly committed the acts while working at an Algona convenience store.

Gruver was booked into the Kossuth County Jail to await an initial court appearance. She is due back in a Kossuth County Court for a preliminary hearing on December 8th.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)