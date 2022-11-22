Turkeys raised near Ellsworth pardoned by the governor

Governor Kim Reynolds pardoned two tom turkeys today — signing a proclamation in a video.

“Iowa’s turkey pardoning event is something that I look forward to every year — but with a statewide order currently in place to protect flocks from the threat of avian influenza — we’re honoring the tradition a little bit differently,” Reynolds said.

The video showed Ben Slinger and his family, who provided the two turkeys for the virtual event. “A special thanks to the Slinger family from Ellsworth who raised Iowa’s official turkeys this year

affectionately known as Stars and Stripes,” she said.

Reynolds wrapped up the event by reading a proclamation. “Now, therefore, I Kim Reynolds governor of the great state of Iowa do proudly proclaim Stars and Stripes as symbols of Iowa’s great turkey industry they are free to roam this Thanksgiving Day,” Reynolds said.

The governor thanked those who own the 130 turkey farms in the state. A majority of Iowa’s turkeys are processed into deli meat for restaurants. See the full video below.