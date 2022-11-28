13 year old killed in ATV accident near Manchester

Authorities have released the name of the eastern Iowa girl who died in an ATV crash the day before Thanksgiving.

The Iowa State Patrol’s accident report indicates 13-year-old Charlee Engelken of Manchester was a passenger on an ATV on Wednesday afternoon when the 14-year-old boy driving the four-wheeler lost control. The patrol’s report says the vehicle was on a road south of Manchester.

The vehicle rolled into a ditch and all passengers on the ATV, including the girl, were ejected, then she was hit and killed by the ATV.