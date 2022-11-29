30 years in prison for Iowan convicted of producing child porn

A central Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

Court documents show 30-year-old Kyle Taylor Tremblay of Ankeny went online to video chat with children and directed the kids to perform sexual acts and strike “explicit poses” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Des Moines. Some of the children were 10 and 11 years old.

Investigators say Tremblay’s cell phone showed he used a messenger app to share child porn with others.

A 49-year-old Davenport man who’s been held in police custody since mid-March is being released after pleading guilty to the attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Gerald Brian Hoard was arrested after an online conversation with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old. A federal judge has sentenced Hoard to the time he’s already served, but Hoard much spend one year in a residential re-entry facility and be under supervised release for three years.