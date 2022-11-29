Iowa hosts Georgia Tech

The Iowa basketball team looks to bounce back from a loss to TCU when the Hawkeyes host Georgia Tech, tonight, as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Hawkeyes made only three of 17 from three point range in a 79-66 loss to the Horned Frogs on Saturday.

Georgia Tech is 4-2 with losses to Utah and Marquette.

“They have got a lot of different players that can score, get their own shot and they have got some depth”, said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. “They are a quality ACC team as you would expect.”

The Hawkeyes have won seven of their last nine ACC Challenge games, including their last our: Virginia (75-74) in 2021; North Carolina (93-80) in 2020; Syracuse (68-54) in 2019; and

Pitt (69-68) in 2018.