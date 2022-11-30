Jet flying from Iowa crash lands in Arkansas

A small jet that took off from eastern Iowa last night crash-landed in Arkansas.

Multiple media outlets say the private Learjet 45 flew out of Waterloo around 6 p.m. and a little over an hour later, made an emergency landing at the airport in Batesville, Arkansas. Reports say the pilot reported a problem with the landing gear and it skidded in, stopping just short of a highway.

Of the seven people onboard, two were reported hurt, though the extent of their injuries wasn’t released, and it’s unclear if any of them are Iowans. It’s reported the jet is owned by Michigan Cat Aviation and it had also recently landed at the airport in Dubuque.