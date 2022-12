A Davenport man is sentenced to more than three years in prison for robbing a bank and two credit unions.

Court records show 26-year-old Rayontrez Brown was identified as the person who robbed a Davenport bank and two credit unions in January and February of this year. Brown would jump the counter and demand tellers give him money.

He took more than $26,000 dollars, and police recovered around $9,000 at his home. He was sentenced to 41 months in prison and ordered to pay back $26,399.