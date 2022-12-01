Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / News / Gas prices drop again in Iowa

Gas prices drop again in Iowa

By

(RI file photo)

Gas prices in the state are following the national trend and continue to drop.

AAA-Iowa says the average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in Iowa is $3.21, down about 14 cents compared to last week. That price is down 31 cents from one month ago.

Davenport has the lowest average price of $2.98 a gallon. AAA says the price of oil has dropped on fears of an economic slowdown, and that has led to the drop in gas prices.

The national average price of a gallon of gas is $3.54, which is down 12 cents from last week.