Gas prices drop again in Iowa

Gas prices in the state are following the national trend and continue to drop.

AAA-Iowa says the average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in Iowa is $3.21, down about 14 cents compared to last week. That price is down 31 cents from one month ago.

Davenport has the lowest average price of $2.98 a gallon. AAA says the price of oil has dropped on fears of an economic slowdown, and that has led to the drop in gas prices.

The national average price of a gallon of gas is $3.54, which is down 12 cents from last week.