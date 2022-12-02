Democrat Finkenauer named to post in Biden Administration

Former northeast Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer is now working in the Biden Administration.

Finkenauer’s title is Special Envoy for Global Youth Issues. A news release indicates she will be the State Department’s principal public representative on youth-related programs and issues. Finkenauer worked on Joe Biden’s 2008 presidential campaign and, as a member of congress, publicly endorsed Biden before the 2020 Iowa Caucuses.

Finkenauer served four years in the state legislature before being elected to one term in the U.S. House in 2018. She lost a 2020 campaign for a second term and unsuccessfully sought the Iowa Democratic Party’s U.S. Senate nomination this spring.