Man shot by police in Mt. Pleasant after reported hostage situation

The Iowa DCI is investigating an apparent hostage situation that led to the shooting of a man by a police officer in Mount Pleasant Saturday night in southeast Iowa, as Theresa Rose reports:

Officers were called to a residence when a man reported being held at gunpoint. Police and sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene to find the man calling for help from a bathroom window. He was able to get out through the window. Officers then made contact with a subject who was brandishing a weapon. That individual was shot in the arm by an officer.

The names of the victim and the officer have not been released and the officer has been placed on critical incident leave pending the investigation.

(By Theresa Rose, KILJ, Hampton)