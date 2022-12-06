Better Business Bureau says free holiday apps can be trouble

Many thousands of Iowans are doing their holiday shopping online and they’ll need to be on the lookout for scams as they surf for sales.

Bao Vang, spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau, says so-called “holiday” apps are springing up and you’ll need to steer clear.

Vang says, “Be wary of any free apps as they might contain advertisements, lead you down nefarious links that might take your money or steal your personal information.”

If you get an offer for a free gift card this holiday season, Vang says be sure to read all of the fine print. “That sounds enticing, we all want free items, low-cost,” Vang says. “Scammers have been known to take advantage of this weakness by sending folks phishing emails, requesting personal information in order to receive gift cards.” Vang says to do your research before clicking “yes” on a free gift card offer.

You can also go to BBB’s ScamTracker online to find out more about potential scam offers.