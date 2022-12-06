Cases of bird flu confirmed in turkey facilities in Sac, Cherokee County

The Iowa Department of Agriculture has received confirmation from the U.S.D.A. on two new cases of avian influenza in Cherokee and Sac County.

Both are commercial turkey flocks, and the Iowa Ag Department spokesperson says the Sac County site has some 40,000 birds, while the Cherokee site has 100,000 birds.

These are the second and third cases of the bird flu this month after a case in a commercial turkey flock was reported in Buena Vista County on December 2nd. There have been 20 cases in commercial flocks of birds this year and six in backyard flocks.