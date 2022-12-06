Fort Dodge investigators still looking for body of newborn baby

The search continues today for the body of a newborn baby at the center of a Fort Dodge homicide investigation.

According to Fort Dodge, police captain Dennis Quinn, officers from the Fort Dodge Police Department, and the Webster County Sheriff’s reserves were joined by the FBI over the weekend in the search of the child’s body. The investigation began before Thanksgiving after the Webster County telecommunication center received information indicating that a female had given birth to a child at home and that the body was moved to another location.

Webster County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to anyone with information that leads to the discovery of the child’s body.

The names of the people at the center of the homicide investigation have not been officially released at this time as no charges have yet been filed.

(By Brooke Bickford, KFVD, Fort Dodge)