Authorities are investigating a fatal plane crash in southwest Iowa on Monday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol reports a plane taking off from the Adams County Airport near Corning shortly before 12:40 p.m. hit a power line. The pilot, who was the only person in the plane, died at the scene. The pilot’s name has not yet been released.

Further information on the accident is unavailable at this time.

(By Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah)