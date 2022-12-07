Iconic ice cream company in Le Mars sold to Italian firm

An Italian company has purchased a family-owned Iowa company that has been operating since 1913.

Ferrero announced the deal today to purchase Wells Enterprises in Le Mars. Wells produces ice cream under the Blue Bunny brand and has offices in Le Mars and production operations in Le Mars; Henderson, Nevada; and Dunkirk, New York.

Information on the sale says Mike Wells, the current chief executive officer will serve as an adviser to support the transition. Current Wells President Liam Killeen will be named Chief Executive Officer, and the existing leadership team will remain in place.

Ferrero started in 1946 as a small pastry shop in Alba, Italy and has grown to become a global leader in sweet-packaged foods, including the brands Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Ferrero Rocher®.

Wells started out in 1913 as a dairy delivery wagon business.