Multiple injuries after explosion at Marengo soybean plant

A statement from the University of Iowa Hospitals confirms multiple people were injured by an explosion at a soybean plant in Marengo late this morning.

Homes and businesses near the facility in Marengo were evacuated. In a Facebook post, the Iowa County Sheriff said anyone who’s still in Marengo should stay inside due to heavy smoke billowing from the property, which is about seven miles north of Interstate 80. The facility operated as a printing plant for 33 years, but reopened in 2017 as Heartland Crush.

It’s a producer-owned plant that crushes soybeans. A statement from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics indicates it has received multiple patients following the explosion.