Storm expected to dump snow across northern Iowa tonight

The evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is approaching.

Forecasters say the storm should arrive midday today, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.

The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing.

Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel. Check road conditions at 511ia.org.