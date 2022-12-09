Audubon show features a variety of artists

Iowans who are hunting for unique, handmade holiday gifts can find plenty of them at this weekend’s art and craft show in Audubon, where Iowa artists who use media ranging from wood and leather to metal and glass will show their wares.

Richard Longbow, one of the show’s organizers, says the list of artists includes Irv Hendricks, who works with wood in a very unique way. “He has developed the technique in which he puts electricity into the wood,” Longbow says. “It creates patterns that are similar to what I see as bonsai trees.”

Longbow says artist LuAnn Barrett, who’s recently been on the Southwest Iowa Art Tour, takes something we see every day and makes it into wearable art. “She takes a common media, which is utensils, and turns them into jewelry,” he says. “She makes brooches and one of the unique things is that if you buy a necklace centerpiece, you’re able to choose the length of the chain.”

Artist Paul Koch, of Macedonia, works with pottery and creates unusual patterns with an ocean motif. Longbow, a member of the Lakota Sioux tribe, will be showing his own artwork made from high-quality leather, primarily bison. “I produce wallets, journals, cell phone carriers, vests,” Longbow says, “and the most usual thing is, I use a lot of bison bone and I use bison horn, and over the years, they have a beautiful patina.”

Two other artists apply dot-matrix mandala decorative patterns to wood. Another artist repurposes window frames into floral paintings, using resins and acrylics. The Audubon Christmas Craft and Art Show runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p,m, at the Audubon Memorial Building.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)