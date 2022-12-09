Iowa’s Axne, Hinson, Miller-Meeks vote for Respect for Marriage Act

Three of the four Iowans serving in the U.S. House have voted for the bill that ensures same-sex marriages are recognized in all 50 states.

Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines says the Respect for Marriage Act “sends a clear signal that hate and bigotry don’t have a place in America.” Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says the bill preserves current law.

“It’s the full faith and credit clause of the U.S. Constitution where you look at birth certificates, death certificates (and) I believe concealed carry permits apply to this same standards,” Hinson says, “so I think that same standard should apply to marriage certificates in all states and that’s why I supported it.”

Hinson, though, says congress should be focusing on other more pressing issues.

“I think my constituents are very concerned about other things,” Hinson says. “…We need to be focusing on fixing inflation. We need to be focusing on energy independence, securing our border.”

Hinson made her comments during taping of Iowa Press which airs tonight on Iowa PBS. Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of LeClaire also voted for the bill, which guarantees recognition of same-sex and interracial marriages. Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull was the only Iowa representative in the House to vote against it.

President Biden is expected to sign the bill into law soon.