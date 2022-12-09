Spirit Lake man guilty of first-degree murder in shooting death of woman

A Spirit Lake been found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a woman.

The trial for Christian Goyne-Yarns, the man accused of shooting Shelby Woizeschke outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in February, began on Tuesday with the prosecution spending parts of three days providing witness testimony and evidence that included the 911 call made by the victim just minutes after being shot where she identified the defendant as the shooter.

The defense claimed Goyne-Yarns was not feeling well on the morning in question and was in the restroom at his workplace in Spirit Lake at the time of the incident, but co-workers testified he was not able to be located and his pick-up was missing, which was seen on surveillance video parking at the scene and waiting for the victim to arrive.

The case was moved to Buena Vista County after a change of venue was granted by the defense. Sentencing will take place in January.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)