A police officer in central Iowa was arrested over the weekend in a neighboring community.

Informaition from the Des Moines Police Department confirms one of its officers was arrested in West Des Moines on Sunday. Senior Police Officer Angel Danniel Aguilar Perez is charged with drunk driving as well as possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence. Aguilar Perez was placed on administrative leave. He’s been on the Des Moines force for five years.