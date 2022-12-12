State to get millions of dollars in opioid settlement with CVS, Walgreens

Iowa will receive more than $70 million in an opioid settlement with the two largest pharmacy chains in the country.

Attorney General Tom Miller released information that says the money is coming from a nearly $11 billion nationwide agreement with CVS and Walgreens. Miller and Attorney’s General from other states accused the two chains of ignoring red flags on opioid prescriptions and failing to detect and prevent the abuse and diversion of the drugs.

CVS is paying $5 billion and Walgreens $5.7 billion. Both have agreed to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioids. Iowa’s now part of opioid agreements that are expected to bring the state around 320 million dollars.