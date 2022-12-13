Dickinson County Attorney, charged with public intoxication, resigns

Dickinson County Attorney Amy Zenor has resigned after being charged with public intoxication last month. The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to accept her resignation and board chairman Bill Leupold wished her well.

“Somewhat sad to do this, but it’s understandable and I wish Miss Zeno just the best in the world from now on,” Leupold said. “Hope her future’s bright.”

Zenor, who is 39, was re-elected as Dickinson County Attorney on November 8th. On November 10th, the county sheriff’s office was notified that someone in the courthouse in Spirit Lake was drunk and Zenor was arrested. She is pleading not guilty to a simple misdemeanor charge and is scheduled for a non-jury trial early next year.

It’s now up to the board of supervisors to decide how to fill the vacancy. “To my knowledge, we will now have a choice whether to have an election or whether to appoint a county attorney and I believe we will be doing that in the coming weeks,” Leupold said.

The board has put Assistant County Attorney Steve Goodelow in charge of the office until the decision is made. Zenor has been Dickinson County Attorney since January of 2020. She was appointed to the post when the previous county attorney retired after nearly 39 years in office.

