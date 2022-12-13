More cases of bird flu found in northwest Iowa turkey facilities

The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed its third new case of avian influenza in northwest Iowa in the last two days.

The latest case is in Ida County is in a commercial turkey flock with 90,000 birds, and comes after new cases were reported in commercial turkey flocks in Buena Vista and Cherokee County Sunday. There have been seven total cases of the bird flu confirmed this month — with more than 400,000 birds that have been destroyed to prevent the spread of the disease.

It’s believed the disease is being spread by migratory birds. The state ag secretary recently said they are hoping for a hard freeze to keep those birds from landing here.