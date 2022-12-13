Ogden man dies in accident near Boone

The Iowa State Patrol says a central Iowa man died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 in Boone on Monday afternoon.

Reportedly a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup operated by 34-year-old Brian Lage of Ogden accidentally struck the rear end of a 2021 Kenworth semi operated by Edward B. Adams of Pleasant Hill. The Adams truck was slowing down to make a left turn from Highway 30 into a private field drive.

Lage was transported to the Boone County Hospital where he died of his injuries early Monday evening.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)