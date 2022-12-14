Child dies after alleged street racer causes three-vehicle crash

A toddler has died after an apparent street racer slammed into oncoming traffic in Des Moines last night.

Witnesses tell Des Moines police a sedan and an SUV were involved in an extended street race on Fleur Drive about 6 PM.

At Gray’s Lake Park, police say the sedan crossed the median and hit two approaching vehicles.

Four people were rushed to hospitals, including a four-year-old who has died, and the 35-year-old Urbandale man who police say was driving the sedan.

The other alleged racer, a dark-colored SUV, continued on after the crash and police are asking for the public’s help in finding it, though no further description is being released.

If you have information to share about the case, call the Des Moines Police at 515-323-8382 or Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400, or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.