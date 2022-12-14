‘Mid-level meth dealer’ from Eagle Grove sentenced to prison

An Eagle Grove man has been sentenced to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to meth, marijuana and gun-related charges.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Russell Spencer was “a mid-level meth dealer in central Iowa.” Court records indicate Spencer was part of a drug ring that sold meth in 2021 and early 2022. He was accused of making several trips to California to pick up meth and even had it mailed through the U.S. Postal Service.

Spencer was arrested after he made three meth sales to undercover officers. He pleaded guilty in August to possessing and distributing meth and marijuana as well as a gun possession charge.