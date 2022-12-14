Police need help in finding key witness in Des Moines homicide case

The public is being asked for help in tracking down a witness in a central Iowa murder case.

Des Moines police were called to a house Monday to do a welfare check and found the body of 51-year-old Natasha Williams.

Investigators say she was the victim of a homicide, the capitol city’s 18th this year, but didn’t say how she may’ve died.

Police are now searching for 54-year-old Scott Lowery of Des Moines as a material witness.

Lowery’s black, 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, and may be driving a blue 2006 Jeep Commander with Iowa plates MNP-490.

Detectives believe Lowery has information that’s critical to moving the investigation forward.