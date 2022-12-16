Radio Iowa

DNR says Marengo plant a threat to public, issues emergency order

Marengo fire December 8th. (Iowa County Sheriff’s Dept. photo)

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued an Emergency Order today (Friday) against the company that was the scene of a large explosion and fire in Marengo on December 8th.

More than one dozen employees were injured in the explosion at the C6-Zero plant that was making oil and other products out of old shingles. The DNR order says the plant is a “clear threat to public health and the environment” in its current condition and there’s a possibility of “another catastrophic event” due to chemicals still inside the building.

The emergency order requires the immediate stabilization of hazardous conditions and the removal of all solid waste on-site, as well as the full remediation of the area. The order details numerous DNR visits to the plant and another fire on October 8th.

A spokesperson for the DNR says they are not commenting on the order as this is an ongoing investigation.