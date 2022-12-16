Former Keokuk County emergency manager charged with theft

The former Keokuk County Emergency Management director has been arrested on a felony theft charge.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. says 66-year-old Larry Smith was arrested following a state audit that determined Smith traded the Emergency Management Agency’s 2006 diesel truck for $800 dollars to a fleet dealership in September. He then paid $800 to the dealership to buy the truck for himself.

The vehicle was estimated to be worth $6,600 to more than $14,000. The audit said with the trade-in amount for the vehicle less than its value, the Keokuk County agency incurred additional costs.

Smith resigned in October. The DCI says the investigation is ongoing– but no further details are being released at this time.