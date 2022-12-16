Iowan sentenced to 5 years for role in U.S. Capitol riot

An Iowa man has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in rioting at the U.S. Capitol on the day Joe Biden’s Electoral College win was to be certified by congress.

The federal judge who sentenced Doug Jensen of Des Moines described Jensen as the “leader of the riot.” Jensen was among the first 10 people to enter the Capitol on January 6th.

Jensen told the judge he wanted to “go back to a normal life” before getting involved in politics. The judge said Jensen has shown he doesn’t understand what he did was wrong and it’s a miracle the rioting that day didn’t lead to widespread bloodshed.