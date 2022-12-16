Psychic reaches agreement to stop doing ‘healing work’ after client kills himself

The Iowa Attorney General has reached an agreement with a Des Moines psychic after the death of a client.

The attorney general alleged that Allison Campbell violated the Consumer Fraud Act by claiming her psychic medium service provided unsubstantiated and misleading “healing work” to clients. The AG’s Consumer Protection Division received a complaint in August 2022 from Becky Courtney that her husband, Craig sought Campbell’s “healing” and other alleged medium services after a fall at his home.

At some point during meetings, Courtney’s complaint alleges, Campbell conveyed that her husband would receive a cancer diagnosis that would result in his imminent death. Becky says her husband took his own life after the alleged misdiagnosis by Campbell.

Campbell has agreed to stop dealing with any health issues and other types of psychiatric services.