Roland Story wrestler accused of assault won’t compete rest of season

Roland Story wrestler Kade Blume will not participate in any more extracurricular activities this school year in the wake of the 17 year old’s charge of assaulting another student during a hazing incident.

The Roland story School District and the Blume family reached an agreement that the two-time defending state champion would not participate in extracurriculars the remainder of the year following his charge of felony assault that stems back from New Year’s Day. The announcement came down following the news that Blume would not wrestle at Saturday’s Jim Kinyon Invitational in Story City after Knoxville’s wrestling team had pulled out of the event and they will now wrestle in Iowa City.

Blume has reached an agreement with prosecutors to enter a plea to the original charge and the case will be completed in juvenile court.

(By Quinn Douglas, KQWC, Webster City)