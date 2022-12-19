Des Moines police say three people shot, only one still alive

Authorities say three people were shot, two of them fatally, in central Iowa early this morning.

Responding to a shots fired call, Des Moines police discovered the bodies of two people in a house around 3 AM.

Police say both had been shot to death.

A third person was located nearby at a city park who had also been shot.

That person was rushed to the hospital and no condition report was released.

All names are being withheld and police say it does not appear that there’s any ongoing threat to the public.