Des Moines police: Mother and daughter are murder victims

Homicide investigators in Iowa’s largest city are being kept very busy lately.

Des Moines police say a woman and her daughter were shot to death in their home early Monday by the daughter’s ex-boyfriend.

Police say the unidentified 22-year-old shot himself nearby and is hospitalized in critical condition.

The victims are identified as 47-year-old Danielle Remily and 20-year-old Emma Parker.

In a separate case, a man’s body was found Monday afternoon in a southside Des Moines park who’d also been shot. Police say he was victim of a homicide, Des Moines’ 21st this year. No arrests are reported.

In addition, another arrest was made Monday in last week’s street racing case that left a four-year-old boy dead and several people hurt.