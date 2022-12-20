‘Farm Couple Getaways’ planned in Dubuque, Holstein

Iowa State University Extension will host “Farm Couple Getaways” in Dubuque and Holstein in early 2023. Fred Hall, a dairy program specialist with ISU Extension, says the program began several years ago.

“We started seeing high stress levels in farm couples,” he says, “so we put together this program where we would put 10 couples together for a weekend.”

Couples pay a $50 deposit that’s refunded at the end of the second day. Expenses, including food and lodging, are covered by event sponsors.

“We go over how do you handle stress, goal setting, personalities,” Hall says. “We try to have some fun, you know, yet we want to kind of guide these couples to make good decisions while they’re working with their families on the farm.”

Hall says feedback from couples who’ve attended previous getaways indicates the weekend helped them fully step away from the chores and “everyday emergencies” on the farm.

“It’s been 100% positive,” Hall says. “They say we’ve never really talked like this before. Having to write things down has focused us on what’s really important in our lives.”

The Dubuque get-away is scheduled for February 10th and 11th. The second one will be March 3rd and 4th in Holstein. Once 10 couples have signed up for each event, registration is closed. Find registration and other information here.

(Reporting by Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville)