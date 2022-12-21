Snow plows are ready but will have to be parked in white-outs

State, county and city snow plows are gassed up and ready to roll as a winter storm arrives.

Hamilton County engineer Ryan Weidemann says their snow patrol is ready to tackle the roads, though the heavy snow and strong winds could create a challenge.

“It looks like a good chance for some blizzard conditions Thursday and Friday,” Weidemann says. “We have to take into account the safety of our operators and so if the visibility were to get to a point where it reduced to zero, there may be times where we’re not able to be out on the road.”

Tim Zahn, the Hamilton County Emergency Management director, says Iowans need to heed the warnings and cancel or postpone their travel plans.

“They really should stay home probably until Saturday,” Zahn says. “If you can’t stay home, check the weather, check the 511 app, and just go super slow. Part of the danger is, it’ll be white-out conditions and that bitter, extreme cold. You’re not gonna last long if you have to get out of your car.”

Make sure to have the appropriate winter gear in the car in the event of a roadside emergency. The kit should include things like: blankets, water and snacks, a flashlight with fresh batteries, tools, a shovel, an ice scraper, jumper cables, sand and a first aid kit.

(Reporting by Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)