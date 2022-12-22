$2.86 is statewide average price for regular unleaded

Radio Iowa

Gas prices continue to fall in Iowa, with the price for regular unleaded well below three dollars in most Iowa cities.

According to Triple A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Iowa was $2.86 on Wednesday. That’s a nickel below the average price in the middle of last week and 17 cents lower than it was a year ago.

Diesel prices are also declining in Iowa, down to an average of $4.33 a gallon. While that’s 16 cents lower than last Wednesday, it is still 23% higher than a year ago.

According to the Iowa Department of Agriculture, propane and heating oil prices dropped in the past week, too.