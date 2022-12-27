Teens rescued from icy western Iowa lake

Two teens were rescued Monday evening from an icy lake in western Iowa.

Rescue crews and Council Bluffs Police responded a little after 6:10 p.m. Monday to a report of two 17-year-olds, a male and a female,- fell in the water at Lake Manawa. When officers arrived, the teens were at the edge of ice, trying to hold themselves up in water that was up to their shoulders.

After the fire department’s water rescue team arrived, divers pulled each of teens out of the water and took them to a waiting ambulance. They were transported to Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs for treatment. Officials said it does not appear their injuries were life threatening.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)