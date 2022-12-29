Board opts to appoint new Dickinson County Attorney

The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors has decided to choose a new county attorney rather than hold a special election.

Amy Zenor resigned earlier this month after being arrested in the county courthouse and charged with public intoxication. County Supervisor Steve Clark says it would be three months before a special election could be held.

“The fairest way is to let the voters decide, but at this point in time, I think I would rather appoint a new attorney, so we can have somebody on board instead of waiting,” what would it take three months,” Clark says. “…I think it’s more necessary to get someone appointed and on the job.”

The supervisors appointed an interim Dickinson County Attorney earlier this month and January 3, 2023, is the earliest date the board could appoint someone to the job permanently. This Friday, December 30, is the deadline for people to submit applications for the position.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)