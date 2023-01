A tanker truck carrying 4,800 gallons of milk crashed into a pond near Guttenberg in northeast Iowa Monday evening.

Firefighters found the tanker was leaking and they called in the Linn County HAZMAT team to help remove the milk before pulling the tanker out of the pond.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital — no injury report is available. The DNR is trying to determine if there was any environmental impact from the milk leaking into the pond.